Two in critical condition after shooting in Southeast Memphis

Two men are in critical condition after a shooting just after 1:15 a.m. Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened at the Twin Oaks Apartments off Winchester Road and Outland Road.

Memphis Fire Department arrived on the scene where they found the first victim shot in the abdomen. He was transported to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said they were later advised that a second victim showed up at Delta Medical Center with a gunshot wound, and he was transported to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.

Both of the victims told police they were shot after they had an earlier altercation that turned physical.

No arrests have been made at this time, and this is an ongoing investigation.

