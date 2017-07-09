Man steals $700 from game store

A man stole hundreds of dollars from a game store while the store clerk was distracted.

Memphis Police Department said a man went in the Game X-Change, at 1997 Union Avenue, and waited for the clerk to become distracted. While the clerk was distracted, the man went into the storage room of the store and took $707 from the cash box.

The man then left the store and drove off in a late-model, red Dodge, possibly a Charger.

He is described as a black male, 5-foot-10-inches tall, and weighs 195 pounds. He has a short afro and is approximately 28-32 years old.

He was wearing a white sleeveless t-shirt, jeans, and tan slippers.

If you have any information on this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.