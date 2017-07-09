Man proposes to girlfriend while being arrested

For better or worse came a little sooner than expected to one Oklahoma couple.....before she even said yes.

Brandon Thompson, 35, was being arrested by police officers when the officers heard him make a strange and unique request.

Being arrested by police officers was not going to stop him from proposing to his girlfriend Leandria Keith.

The officer was a little surprised by the request but agreed to allow him to propose and the entire thing was captured on the officer's body camera footage.

In handcuffs, Thompson got down on one knee and asked Keith to marry him. After she said yes, the officer changed the handcuffs from behind Thompson's back to the front to enable him to put the engagement ring on her finger.

Thompson was celebrating his 35th birthday and Independence Day with family when he was arrested. But, his plans to pop the big question to his girlfriend continued, thanks to the cooperation of the Oklahoma police officer.

According to CNN, Thompson was arrested on six felony warrants for failure to appear in court and failure to pay.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.