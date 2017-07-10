Separating fact from fiction with MLGW bills, Heat is on this week, Memphis police meeting with community one year later

Good Monday morning!!

MLGW has extended its hours of operation today after a rumor spread like wildfire across Memphis this weekend that Zach Randolph had donated $1 million dollars to MLGW. Apparently, the rumor stated that all you needed to do was pay a small fraction of your bill and the rest would be paid off. People lined up everywhere to get access to it, but it wasn't true. We are setting the record straight again and helping get the truth out about today and the rest of the week.

It has been one year since Memphis protests shut down I-40.. Memphis police officers gathered in Hickory Hill with residents to discuss their relationship with the community one year later. We'll tell you what Memphis police director Mike Rallings said about the meeting this morning and the goals that came out of it.

The grand opening date for Sprouts in East Memphis is this week. The store at Perkins and Poplar will open this Wednesday, July 12. We tell you about a special deal for the first 200 shoppers in line.

Right now more mosquitoes with the West Nile virus are being found in Shelby County. We're talking about what the health department is saying about it and what they plan to do about it.



Sunny and hot today with highs in the mid 90s..Humidity will be high as well. Details the heat index today and the rest of the week and when we can expect rain. Weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long on WMC Action News 5.

