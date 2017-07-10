2 critical after Orange Mound shootings

Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting in Orange Mound.

Police were called to Enterprise Avenue, not far from Park Avenue, around 2:30 Monday morning.

There, they found one victim; another victim was found a block away on the corner of Buntyn Street and Select Avenue.

Both were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

It’s unknown what led to these shootings. Police have not released any details on a possible suspect.

