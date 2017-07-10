Man charged after Walmart parking lot shootout

A man is in jail, charged with firing shots during an argument at a Memphis Walmart.

The shooting happened on June 20 at the store on Winchester Road.

According to Memphis Police Department, 18-year-old Charlie Gibson threatened to kill a juvenile with whom he’d previously had problems with.

The argument spilled outside when the two exchanged fire.

Only Gibson was struck; he got away, but was later arrested.

Police found at least 20 shell casings in the parking lot.

Gibson is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and false offense report.

