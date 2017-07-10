Person shot at Macon Cove motel

Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at a Northeast Memphis motel.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday at Budgetel Inn & Suites on Macon Cove.

One person was taken to the hospital, but it’s unclear what led up to the gunfire.

According to crime records, at least 11 different reports, including theft and assault, took place in the area in the last month.

