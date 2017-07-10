MPD: Evidence doesn't support father's claim 3-year-old shot self

The physical evidence at the apartment where a 3-year-old boy allegedly accidentally shot and killed himself does not match the story the father told Memphis Police Department, according to Memphis Police Department.

Cortez Wilkerson, 26, the father of the 3-year-old, was arrested and charged with reckless homicide and drug-related charges.

Police said Wilkerson told MPD that he woke up to the sound of a gunshot, and when he opened his eyes, the 3-year-old, Kash Sharp, was sitting in his lap with a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators determined that Wilkerson's account of the incident did not match the physical evidence on the scene, according to police.

Wilkerson told officers on the scene that Sharp found the gun and shot himself, according to police.

Police said they also found over 19 grams of marijuana as well as two scales and plastic baggies at the residence.

Wilkerson is charged with reckless homicide, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and possession of a firearm in a dangerous felony. His bond was set at $100,000.

Wilkerson's first court appearance was Monday. Brix Fowler spoke with his attorney on the case. He'll have a full report on the appearance tonight on WMC Action News 5.

