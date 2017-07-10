Jay-Z coming to Nashville in November

Rap superstar Jay-Z is coming to Tennessee for the first time in years.More >>
The physical evidence at the apartment where a 3-year-old boy allegedly accidentally shot and killed himself does not match the story the father told Memphis Police Department, according to MPD.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at a Northeast Memphis motel.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting in Orange Mound.More >>
A man is in jail, charged with firing shots during an argument at a Memphis Walmart.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
Experts believe the shark was a 4- to 5-foot bull shark, which can grow to nearly 300 pounds.More >>
A high-speed car chase caught on camera Saturday night during the show Live PD has left many in the Midlands, and also across the nation, feeling very emotional.More >>
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.More >>
In a study, researchers found that mosquitoes consume Type O blood twice as often as those with Type A.More >>
A 4-year-old child and woman were wounded in a shooting in Birmingham Sunday afternoon.More >>
Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area early Saturday morning and charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.More >>
