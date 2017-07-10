Jay-Z coming to Nashville in November

Rap superstar Jay-Z is coming to Tennessee for the first time in years.

Jay-Z announced Monday that his 4:44 Tour will be stopping in Nashville this fall.

The show will take place Wednesday, November 15, at Bridgestone Arena.

The show is in support of his newly-released album, 4:44.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. Click here to buy tickets when they go on sale.

