FedExForum to host 2019 AAC Men's Basketball Championship

FedExForum and the University of Memphis will host the 2019 American Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Championship on March 14-17.

This is the first time FedExForum has hosted the event since the league's inaugural tournament in 2014.

“We are extremely pleased that the American Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament is returning to Memphis and FedExForum in 2019,” Jason Wexler, President of Business Operations for the Memphis Grizzlies and FedExForum, said in a release. “We look forward to working with the Memphis Tigers and the American Athletic Conference to provide an outstanding tournament experience for the schools, student-athletes and basketball fans.”

