Ferguson, Fitzgerald, Patterson make Maxwell watch list

Three local quarterbacks are on NCAA’s Maxwell Award watch list for 2017.

Memphis’ Riley Ferguson, Mississippi State’s Nick Fitzgerald, and Ole Miss’ Shea Patterson are all on the early list for the award.

Ferguson threw a school-record 32 touchdowns as a junior in 2016, keeping up the production left behind by first-round pick Paxton Lynch.

Fitzgerald set school records of his own as he led the SEC in total offense with 3,798 yards.

Patterson filled in admirably as a Freshman in the wake of Chad Kelly’s injury. Patterson threw for six touchdowns and led the Rebels to a thrilling win over Texas A&M.

The Maxwell Award is given to the top player in college football every year. Last year's winner Lamar Jackson leads the list of candidates as he starts his second season at Louisville.

Semifinalists for the award will come October 30, with three finalists to be named November 20 before the winner is announced after the season.

