Peabody one of 20 finalists for prestigious distinction

One of Memphis most famous attractions is a finalist for a prestigious distinction.

The Peabody is one of 20 hotels nominated for the USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice 2017 Favorite Historic Hotel in the United States of America.

You can vote for The Peabody by clicking here and track the voting results by clicking here.

