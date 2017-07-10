Kelly Services hosting 3-day job fair for warehouse jobs

Kelly Services is hosting a three-day job fair in hopes of hiring long-term positions at their warehouse in Memphis.

The company is hiring for entry-level packing positions including forklift drivers, material handlers, verifiers, warehouse clerks, and order pickers.

The job fair will take place Tuesday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their location at 1769 Paragon Place, Suite 112 in Memphis.

Job seekers are asked to bring two forms of government-issued identification.

For more information, call 901-345-0478.

