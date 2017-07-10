Homicide investigation begins after woman found dead - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Homicide investigation begins after woman found dead

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide Monday afternoon.

SCSO said a woman was found dead at a home on Crystal Oaks Drive, several blocks from East Holmes Road.

It’s unclear how the woman was found that sparked the homicide investigation.

Deputies have not released any information on a possible suspect.

