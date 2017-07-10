ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: Sales tax-free holidays in the Mid-South

A new computer. School supplies. Kids' clothes.Tax-free.

Kelly McCarthy, public information officer for the Tennessee Department of Revenue, said Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30 is when Tennessee will drop sales taxes (nearly 10 percent) on computers, school supplies and clothes. McCarthy said retailers will not add state or local sales taxes to clothes and supplies costing $100 or less per item or to computers running $1,500 or less, including laptops and tablets, but not smart phones. Tax-free sales will be available to anyone shopping in Tennessee, not just state residents.

For a list of items that will be tax-exempt that weekend, please click here. For items that are not tax-exempt, please click here. Tennessee's information site about the tax-free weekend is www.tntaxholiday.com.

Mississippi's sales tax holiday will be Friday, July 28 through Saturday, July 29, per the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Click here for the department's tax holiday details.

Arkansas's sales tax holiday is Saturday, August 5 through Sunday, August 6, per the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. Click here for details on what's exempt.

