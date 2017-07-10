Couple comes downstairs to find complete stranger sitting on their couch

A Midtown man kicked an unwanted intruder out of his home Sunday afternoon.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide Monday afternoon.More >>
One of Memphis most famous attractions is a finalist for an award.More >>
Kelly Services is hosting a three-day job fair in hopes of hiring long-term positions at their warehouse in Memphis.More >>
A Mid-South attorney said he was profiled by Memphis police during a traffic stop.More >>
Tempe Police say they arrested a man for walking around a Walmart naked.More >>
The grandfather said the Maryland family hit some hard times recently. They've been living in a van parked in a Motel 6 lot.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>
Federal and congressional investigators are probing whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia to meddle in the presidential election, investigations the president has called a "hoax."More >>
In a study, researchers found that mosquitoes consume Type O blood twice as often as those with Type A.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
On July 7, Bellmead police arrested a man who was riding a bicycle drunk with his 9-year-old nephew.More >>
