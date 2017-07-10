Couple comes downstairs to find complete stranger sitting on their couch

A Midtown man kicked an unwanted intruder out of his home Sunday afternoon.

A man and woman living on Jackson Avenue got a rude surprise around 4 p.m. Sunday.

They heard their dogs barking, so they came downstairs. To their surprise, they found a complete stranger sitting on their couch.

Surveillance video shows the man chasing the stranger out of his home and beating him in the driveway.

Memphis Police Department came to the home later and found the stranger still hanging around outside. They arrested him.

WMC Action News 5's Chris Luther spoke with police and the couple living at the home. At 6 p.m., learn what they say about the encounter and what they found in a backpack the stranger left behind.

