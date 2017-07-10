Neighbor indicted for second time in murder of Millington women

An arrest has been made following the deaths of two women just outside Millington in June.

A man previously indicted on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his neighbors has been indicted a second time for those same murders.

Michael Cullum, 47, was first indicted on two counts of murder in December by a Tipton County grand jury.

Investigators said Rhonda Bishop-Dukes, 49, and Brenda Dukes, 47, were shot and killed on June 6, 2016, in their home in the 9400 block of Matthews Road in Millington.

Investigators said both women were shot in the head. Witnesses told police Cullum admitted to them that he had murdered the women and then returned to their residence when he realized no one heard the gunshots. Witnesses said he took Lortab pills from the women's home and then left again.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office, investigators later realized the crime actually took place in Millington, not in Tipton County. Therefore, the Tipton County indictment was rescinded and Cullum was brought before a Shelby County grand jury.

He was indicted by the Shelby County grand jury Monday. Cullum was also indicted on two counts of murder in the perpetration of a theft.

He is being held without bond in the Shelby County jail.

The case is being handled by Assistant District Attorney Karen Cook, chief prosecutor of the DA's Special Prosecution Unit.

