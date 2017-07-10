I-40 bridge shut down due to multiple-car crash

A man confessed to shooting his own brother and leaving his body in their house for three weeks.More >>
A crash on the Interstate 40 bridge shut down traffic between Memphis and Arkansas.More >>
MLGW is still doing damage control two days after a computer glitch and fake rumor that Zach Randolph gave $1 million to cover utility bills caused chaos.More >>
The law's new penalties for annoying scam calls are nice, but Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise says YOU are still your best defense against phishing calls with "spoofed" phone numbers.More >>
The physical evidence at the apartment where a 3-year-old boy allegedly accidentally shot and killed himself does not match the story the father told Memphis Police Department, according to MPD.More >>
The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
The grandfather said the Maryland family hit some hard times recently. They've been living in a van parked in a Motel 6 lot.More >>
On July 7, Bellmead police arrested a man who was riding a bicycle drunk with his 9-year-old nephew.More >>
An 89-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were severely beatenMore >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
Experts believe the shark was a 4- to 5-foot bull shark, which can grow to nearly 300 pounds.More >>
A 4-year-old child and woman were wounded in a shooting in Birmingham Sunday afternoon.More >>
The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.More >>
