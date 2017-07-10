I-40 bridge shut down due to multiple-car crash

A crash on the Interstate 40 bridge shut down traffic between Memphis and Arkansas.

Multiple cars crashed around 3:45 p.m. on eastbound I-40.

Early reports suggest someone may be trapped inside one of the crashed cars. First responders are on the scene working to help the crash victims.

A medical helicopter landed on the bridge to assist first responders.

There are no official reports concerning the severity or number of injuries sustained during the crash.

Tennessee Department of Transportation estimates the crash will be cleared by 5 p.m.

