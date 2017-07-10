Social media post responsible for rumor Z-Bo donated $1M to pay utility bills

A technical glitch and a false social media rumor are being blamed for a wild and at times frantic day for MLGW and their customers.

People were lined up Saturday trying to take advantage of a discounted utility bill (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

MLGW is still doing damage control two days after a computer glitch and fake rumor that Zach Randolph gave $1 million to cover utility bills caused chaos.

MLGW president Jerry Collins said the utility company was made aware Thursday or Friday with what was believed to be an isolated problem with one or two payment kiosks.

But, they quickly learned Saturday morning the problem affected their payment kiosks and third party terminals all across the city.

Collins said it appears very likely that a citizen went to pay their MLGW bill and found the outstanding amount had been drastically reduced. That customer then made a post on social media with the false claim around 7 a.m. MLGW staff discovered it roughly half an hour later.

Collins said the post spread like wildfire creating a perfect storm and that is when MLGW realized the issue was actually widespread and was affecting a large number of outstanding customer accounts.

He said the utility has saved the post which has since been deleted and will be reaching out to the person who made the post.

"When you put something on social media, I think we all have a responsibility to be truthful and put the facts on social media because a little bit of misinformation or something that is not quite the truth can cause a lot of people to be inconvenienced," Collins said.

The utility is not cutting off any customer accounts for nonpayment Monday and they are crediting the payments, many of which were in the $5-$10 range, but ultimately the utility said customers still must pay their outstanding bill.

