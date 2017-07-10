4 dead in military plane crash in Mississippi

A Mid-South attorney said he was profiled by Memphis police during a traffic stop.More >>
A Mid-South attorney said he was profiled by Memphis police during a traffic stop.More >>
MLGW continues to do damage control two days after a computer glitch and fake rumor that Zach Randolph gave $1 million to cover utility bills caused chaos.More >>
MLGW continues to do damage control two days after a computer glitch and fake rumor that Zach Randolph gave $1 million to cover utility bills caused chaos.More >>
A man previously indicted on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his neighbors has been indicted a second time for those same murders.More >>
A man previously indicted on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his neighbors has been indicted a second time for those same murders.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a woman's daughter called police, unable to reach her mother on Monday afternoon.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a woman's daughter called police, unable to reach her mother on Monday afternoon.More >>
A crash on the Interstate 40 bridge shut down traffic between Memphis and Arkansas.More >>
A crash on the Interstate 40 bridge shut down traffic between Memphis and Arkansas.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.More >>
The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
Four people are dead following a military airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
Four people are dead following a military airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
The church's lawyer said there was evidence she used charitable donations to the mission to live a lavish lifestyle, including real estate, jewelry and Louis Vuitton handbags.More >>
The church's lawyer said there was evidence she used charitable donations to the mission to live a lavish lifestyle, including real estate, jewelry and Louis Vuitton handbags.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.More >>
A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>
Several ambulances responded to two separate incidents at Gulf Islands Water Park in Gulfport on Monday. We’re told medical crews evaluated up to 20 visitors after several complaints of chemical exposure.More >>
Several ambulances responded to two separate incidents at Gulf Islands Water Park in Gulfport on Monday. We’re told medical crews evaluated up to 20 visitors after several complaints of chemical exposure.More >>