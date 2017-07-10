4 dead in military plane crash in Mississippi

Four people are dead following a military airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.

First responders said the military C-130 left Memphis on Monday with eight people on the plane.

The plane crashed in Leflore County just off Highway 82 on Monday afternoon.

First responders said four bodies have been recovered from the crash site.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

