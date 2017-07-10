Marine Corps C-130 loaded with ammo crashes, 5 dead

Five people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.

First responders said the C-130 left Memphis on Monday with eight people on the plane.

The plane crashed in Leflore County just off Highway 82 on Monday afternoon.

The plane is believed to have exploded in mid-air. Investigators said they found debris on both sides of the highway, leading them to believe an explosion happened prior to the crash.

A Mississippi State Trooper said the plane is loaded with ammunition, causing emergency workers to have to keep their distance.

"There's a lot of ammo in the plane. That's why we are keeping so far back. We just don't know what it'll do. It burns a bit then goes out, burns a little more then dies down," the trooper told WMC Action News 5 crews.

The United States Marine Corps confirmed the aircraft was a Marine aircraft.

A USMC KC-130 mishap occurred the evening of July 10. Further information will be released as available. pic.twitter.com/QEFhooJZmC — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 11, 2017

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant asked everyone to pray for those impacted by this tragedy.

Please join Deborah and me in praying for those hurting after this tragedy. Our men and women in uniform risk themselves every day to secure our freedom.

Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09) issued a statement on the crash.

“I am saddened by the terrible plane crash this evening in Mississippi that took the lives of five soldiers serving our country. My thoughts go out to the families of the deceased, and I hope for the survival of the others on board.”

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.