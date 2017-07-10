Activists meet to honor anniversary of I-40 bridge protest

A year after protesters shut down the Interstate 40 bridge, the protesters and other activists plan to meet.

The discussion starts at 7 p.m. at Abyssinian Missionary Baptist Church.

Memphis Association of Black Journalists organized the meeting in an effort to get the community talking about if any progress has been made since the protest.

"A lot of what we asked for, in terms of criminal justice reform and race relations, were swept under the rug. I think a year later I think what we have is hands on the plow, more eyes on the prize, and also have more snakes in the grass and more vultures in the sky," Pastor Earle Fischer said.

