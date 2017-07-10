SCS set to hold Day of Service, looking for volunteers

Shelby County Schools is looking for volunteers to help with a variety of things during the summer.

The school system is looking for volunteers to do painting, flower planting, and other areas of work.

The Day of Service is set for Saturday, July 22.

Volunteer Memphis, Clean Memphis, and Memphis City Beautiful are teaming up with SCS to spruce up nine schools before students walk through the doors on the first day of class.

No supplies are necessary.

If you're interested in volunteering or learning more, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.