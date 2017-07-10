Olive Branch 10-month-old flown to Cincinnati after being burned in house fire

A 10-month-old child was severely burned after the child was left in a room just feet away from the main house.

The family said Aaliyah Marie was left in a room that is like a mother-in-law room. The room was fully insulated, heating and air conditioner works, and it was just feet from the full home.

The two-story building caught fire and the child was burned.

The mother and aunt of little Aaliyah rushed to rescue the child and were burned. The mother and aunt received burns on 30 percent of their bodies. They were taken to Regional Medical Center and will be released.

Aaliyah is being flown to Cincinnati for burn treatment.

The baby was in the room alone because it was nap time.

The family said a firefighter told them it was the power chord in the television that sparked the fire.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.