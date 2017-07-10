Audit: Pastner's updated contract was not submitted to Board of Regents

New details have been released into an audit involving University of Memphis basketball coach Josh Pastner and the school's athletic director.

The state audit reveals director Tom Bowen's conflict of interest while re-negotiating a contract with Pastner in 2013 was over the fact that they had the same agent at the time.

The audit reveals Pastner's updated contract was not submitted to the Tennessee Board of Regents for approval.

That step is required for contracts exceeding $100,000. The board of regents audit found no evidence of Bowen benefitting from their agent in exchange for Pastner's raise.

Pastner, of course, left Memphis in 2016 to take over Georgia Tech's basketball program.

Memphis has released a statement saying they are cooperating with the investigation and are taking steps to make sure policies are followed.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.