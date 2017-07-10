Ian Clark brings NBA Championship trophy to Memphis

Just about every kid who picks up a basketball in Memphis dreams of winning an NBA Championship.

The one who's actually done it shared his title with the Bluff City.

Former Germantown High star Ian Clark showed off the Big Gold Ball, the Larry O'Brien Trophy signifying the NBA Title he won with Golden State, to children at the Ira Samuelson Boys and Girls Club in Highland Heights, on Monday.

Clark, who starred at Belmont collegiately, played as a backup on a Warriors team full of superstars, but did his share to win the Title, averaging almost 7 points per game on 48 percent shooting.

Now a free agent, it's not certain Clark will return to the Bay Area after Golden State signed gunner Nick Young from the Lakers. But, with a Gold Ball and 37 percent 3-point shooting on his resume, Clark is not worried about his NBA future.

"I feel like I showed that I could play in this league and be valuable," Clark said. "But also that's something that the other GMs have to, the process they have to go through with the guys they have on the team already and the guys they want to add."

Clark is reportedly seeking a deal for $8 million a season. The Milwaukee Bucks need outside shooting and are showing strong interest.

