Jones not looking back at Vols' losses

SEC Media Days are here. That means college football is on the horizon, and the view is pretty clear for Tennessee Head Coach Butch Jones.

The Vols lost three straight after starting last year 5-0, then dropped the season finale to Vanderbilt.

But Jones is definitely not looking in the rear-view mirror.

"You know I'm proud of the fact we're only one of 3 teams that's won 9 games two years in a row in the Southeastern Conference," Jones said. "We just won our 3rd consecutive bowl game, and that's something that hasn't been done in the last 20 years at the University of Tennessee. But, there's still a lot out there. Still a lot we need to accomplish."

Jones said Tennessee getting 6 players taken in the NFL Draft, the most in 15 years, is another indicator of how far the Vols have come.

