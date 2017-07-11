Midtown robbery attempt leads to double shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Midtown robbery attempt leads to double shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two people were injured after an attempted robbery led to a shooting.

The incident happened Tuesday morning, shortly after midnight, on McLean Boulevard near Jefferson Avenue.

A man and woman were shot; police said the man tried to rob the woman when someone else shot him.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition; the woman is in non-critical condition.

Police have not released any information on the shooter.

