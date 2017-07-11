Man shoots would-be robber

A man was shot after an attempted robbery led to a shooting.

The incident happened Tuesday morning, shortly after midnight, on North McLean Boulevard near Jefferson Avenue.

The suspect tried to rob a woman of her laptop bag at her apartment complex, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the victim and the suspect struggled over the laptop bag, and that's when the victim's boyfriend ran outside of his apartment and got into a fight with the suspect.

A witness heard shots fired, and when the police arrived on the scene, they found the suspect on the ground with a gunshot wound, according to MPD.

The suspect was taken into custody, but brought to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.

The victim was also treated for injuries at the hospital, but is in non-critical condition.

Police have not released any information on the shooter.

