KC-130 in fatal crash flew from Marine base in NC

The sixteen people killed in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon came from Cherry Point, North Carolina.More >>
The sixteen people killed in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon came from Cherry Point, North Carolina.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
A year after protesters shut down the Interstate 40 bridge, the protesters and other activists plan to meet.More >>
A year after protesters shut down the Interstate 40 bridge, the protesters and other activists plan to meet.More >>
Guess what's sailing into Memphis in January? It's a boat lovers dream.More >>
Guess what's sailing into Memphis in January? It's a boat lovers dream.More >>
Two people were injured after an attempted robbery led to a shooting.More >>
Two people were injured after an attempted robbery led to a shooting.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
The Minnesota police officer acquitted in last year's fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile has left the police department where he served.More >>
The Minnesota police officer acquitted in last year's fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile has left the police department where he served.More >>
A mother was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her 11-year-old daughter drover herself and her brother home.More >>
A mother was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her 11-year-old daughter drover herself and her brother home.More >>
The police chief says she asked for a use of force review after watching the video.More >>
The police chief says she asked for a use of force review after watching the video.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
An active duty Hawaii soldier who was arrested for allegedly trying to provide material support and training to the Islamic State terrorist group told an undercover federal agent Saturday that he wanted to kill "a bunch of people."More >>
An active duty Hawaii soldier who was arrested for allegedly trying to provide material support and training to the Islamic State terrorist group told an undercover federal agent Saturday that he wanted to kill "a bunch of people."More >>
A relaxing day at Gulf Island Waterpark in Gulfport changed quickly Monday when park goers began smelling a strong odor in one of the park's attractions. By the end of the day, two dozen guests complained of issues primarily with their breathing. Some even had to be hospitalized.More >>
A relaxing day at Gulf Island Waterpark in Gulfport changed quickly Monday when park goers began smelling a strong odor in one of the park's attractions. By the end of the day, two dozen guests complained of issues primarily with their breathing. Some even had to be hospitalized.More >>
"I told you I would do it" is what police say Navar Beverly told his mother after he allegedly strangled his stepfather.More >>
"I told you I would do it" is what police say Navar Beverly told his mother after he allegedly strangled his stepfather.More >>