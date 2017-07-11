KC-130 in fatal crash flew from Marine base in NC

The sixteen people killed in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon came from Cherry Point, North Carolina.

The KC-130 crashed in Leflore County after investigators said it likely exploded in mid-air. Debris was found on both sides of Highway 82 around the crash scene.

CNN reporter Dianne Gallagher said U.S. Navy Secretary Nominee Richard Spencer confirmed the victims as 15 Marines and one sailor.

Navy Sec. Nominee Richard Spencer tells SASC:



The Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point was commissioned on July 19,1941. The facility is called Cunningham Field in honor of the Marine Corps first aviator. It occupies more than 29,000 acres.

It has played integral roles in World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War, and Operation Desert Storm. Cherry Point Marines and pilots have also taken part in missions and operations in Afghanistan.

The station's runway station is large enough that it has served as an alternative emergency landing site for the Space Shuttle launches out of Cape Canaveral.

