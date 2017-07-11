Father's charges upped to first-degree murder in 3-year-old's death

A father is now charged with first-degree murder after his son was shot and killed in their home.

Cortez Wilkerson, 25, told police that his 3-year-old son Kash Sharp fired the gun.

Memphis Police Department later said the evidence does not match Wilkerson’s claims.

"It is of no matter to me what a police officer thinks," Leslie Ballin, Wilkerson's attorney, said. "They are there to investigate cases and report facts, their opinions are not evidence."

Wilkerson was originally charged with reckless homicide in the death, and he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Those charges have now been upgraded to first-degree murder in perpetration of aggravated child neglect.

