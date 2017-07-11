Father's charges upped to first-degree murder in 3-year-old's de - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Father's charges upped to first-degree murder in 3-year-old's death

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Cortez Wilkerson (Source: SCSO) Cortez Wilkerson (Source: SCSO)
Cortez Wilkerson and his son Kash Sharp (Source: Family) Cortez Wilkerson and his son Kash Sharp (Source: Family)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A father is now charged with first-degree murder after his son was shot and killed in their home.

Cortez Wilkerson, 25, told police that his 3-year-old son Kash Sharp fired the gun.

Memphis Police Department later said the evidence does not match Wilkerson’s claims.

"It is of no matter to me what a police officer thinks," Leslie Ballin, Wilkerson's attorney, said. "They are there to investigate cases and report facts, their opinions are not evidence."

Wilkerson was originally charged with reckless homicide in the death, and he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Those charges have now been upgraded to first-degree murder in perpetration of aggravated child neglect.

