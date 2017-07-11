U.S. Marshals arrest Memphis murder suspect in Dallas

U.S. Marshals arrested a Memphis murder suspect in Dallas, Texas.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Avalon Davis on June 30 for charges of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and aggravated robbery.

U.S. Marshals in Texas were able to locate Davis in Dallas on July 10 without incident.

Davis was wanted for the murder of Uti Makasini at Fairfield Inn in March.

Davis is currently being held in Dallas awaiting extradition to Memphis.

