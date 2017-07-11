Tony Allen to sign with New Orleans Pelicans - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Former Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen is expected to sign with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Allen spent seven seasons with the Grizzlies where he was named to six All-Defense teams -- three first teams and three second teams.

The Grizzlies made the playoffs in each of Allen's seven seasons, advancing as far as the Western Conference Finals in 2013.

Allen ranks top 10 in Grizzlies franchise history in games and minutes played and is second all time in steals.

