Tony Allen to sign with New Orleans Pelicans

Former Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen is expected to sign with the New Orleans Pelicans.

the Vertical's Shams Charania reports Free Agent Tony Allen Finalizing 1 year deal with the Pelicans. More on WMC Action News 5 at 6.#wmc5 — Jarvis Greer (@JarvisGreerWMC) September 11, 2017

Allen spent seven seasons with the Grizzlies where he was named to six All-Defense teams -- three first teams and three second teams.

The Grizzlies made the playoffs in each of Allen's seven seasons, advancing as far as the Western Conference Finals in 2013.

Allen ranks top 10 in Grizzlies franchise history in games and minutes played and is second all time in steals.

