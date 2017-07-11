Man accused of shooting woman in face while she held 1-year-old

A Memphis man is in jail, accused of shooting a woman while she held a one-year-old.

Memphis Police Department was called to Arrowbrook Lane just after midnight Sunday.

The woman told police she went to the store with a friend that night, and when she returned, Anthony Quin was upset and accused her of cheating.

Police said Quin then shot the woman in the face as she held a baby.

The woman ran to a neighbor’s home for help.

Quin was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated assault, domestic assault, and attempted first-degree murder. He is being held without bond.

