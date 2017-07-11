Triple murder suspect arrested by U.S. Marshals in North Carolina

A man was arrest in connection with three murders committed in Memphis in September 2015.

Tony Thomas was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Wilmington, North Carolina for the murders of Anthony Isom, Chasity Springfield, and Michael Glover.

The murders happened on Lake Grove Street just off the corner of Chelsea Avenue and Warford Street.

Thomas was arrested on Tuesday morning, and he's been charged with three counts of first degree murder.

Thomas is currently in a Wilmington area holding facility awaiting extradition.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.