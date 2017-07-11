Shelby Co. Commissioner Justin Ford submits Alford plea in domestic violence case

Shelby County County Commissioner Justin Ford entered an Alford plea in his domestic violence case.

Ford was sentenced to 11 months of probation and will required to take a class on domestic violence and anger management.

Ford was arrested in April 2017 after a fight with his girlfriend in a parking lot. At that time, he was accused of choking and hitting her.

An Alford plea is a guilty plea in which the defendant still maintains innocence, however, realizes there is enough evidence against him that he may not win if the case went to trial.

