Farmer describes military plane crash, effort to help

Sixteen people were killed when this plane crashed in LeFlore County, MS on Monday afternoon. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A farmer whose property sits about 300 yards from where the military plane crashed Monday was one of the first people to get there after the plane went down.

Andy Jones owns Bear Creek Fisheries, a catfish farm in Moorhead, Mississippi. He and a few other workers were harvesting their fish when the plane went down in a nearby field.

"I looked up and saw the smoke from the wing. At first, I thought it was, like, a stunt plane, you know an acrobatic deal the way it was nosediving down," Jones recalled.

Jones said he immediately called 911 and headed to the crash site.

"Nobody went out there and approached the burning aircraft, obviously. I mean, it was totally engulfed," Jones said. "The chance of survival at this point is really, really low."

That's when Jones decided to help by using large farm equipment to help barricade the roads leading to the crash site.

"You want to help law enforcement do their job. You want to stay out of their way," he said.

Sixteen people were killed in the plane crash that Jones witnessed. The plane, which took off from Cherry Point, North Carolina, was on its way to California carrying weapons and ammunition, in addition to personnel.

Fifteen of the people on board were Marines and one person was a Navy Corpsman. WMC5 is hearing conflicting information about where these service members were stationed. The identities of those on board have not yet been released.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.