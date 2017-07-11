MLGW defends response to recent crises

Fifteen Marines and one Navy Corpsman died in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon.More >>
A man was arrested in connection with a triple murder that was committed in Memphis in 2015.
Shelby County County Commissioner Justin Ford accepted an Alford plea in his domestic violence case after waiving his right to a preliminary hearing.
Memphis Zoo has Galapagos tortoises on exhibit for the first time in 30 years.
A special delivery came to Meals on Wheels in Memphis on Tuesday.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
We've received the body camera video of Shia LaBeouf's arrest in downtown Savannah into the WTOC 24-hour Newsroom.
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.
A mother was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her 11-year-old daughter drover herself and her brother home.
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.
Brittany Jasmine ignored lifeguards' whistles ordering her to stop putting her son in danger by dunking him.
