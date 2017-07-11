Delivery vehicle donated to Meals on Wheels

Volunteers cheer on the announcement that Meals on Wheels is getting another delivery vehicle. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A special delivery came to Meals on Wheels in Memphis on Tuesday.

Caesar's Foundation donated a delivery vehicle to Meals on Wheels and Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association (MIFA).

The donation gives Meals on Wheels in the Mid-South its 60th delivery vehicle, and it comes at a time when the group's services are needed more than ever.

"One in four seniors across the nation struggles with hunger, and one is four lives alone or in isolation," Ellie Hollander with Meals on Wheels said.

According to Feeding America more than 400,000 Mid-Southerners need help--many of them are senior citizens. Thanks to Meals on Wheels, those seniors are getting fed fed nutritious meals.

