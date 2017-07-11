Artist's 'little library' stolen, books scattered across sidewalk

'Little Libraries' are a free way for people to donate and borrow books as they please. However, the actually library itself isn't meant to be borrowed -- or stolen.
Nancy Apple's home on Felix Street in Cooper-Young is known for its southern charm and whimsical beauty. The "little library" she spent more than 100 hours designing was the perfect addition.
"It's a one-of-a-kind thing," Apple said. "It's a way I can make art out of that stuff that you just didn't want to throw away."
But, less than 24 hours after Apple placed her library outside, it was stolen. The books that were inside were left scattered across the sidewalk.
Apple hopes that someone mistook the library outside her home for curbside trash.
"I like to think that we all make honest mistakes," she said.
She hopes the little library will make its way back to the front of her house and if not, well, she plans on finding another way to pass books through the community.
"I do want another little free library, because I think it's a great thing for the community," Apple said.
The Cooper-Young Neighborhood Association placed surveillance cameras in key areas around the community, but it doesn't appear the theft of Nancy Apple's little community library was captured on camera.
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
