Search called off in Marion after 911 call

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department dispatched its helicopter to help respond to reports of two people who were feared to have drowned in Crittenden County.

The search has since been called off as crews believe it was a false alarm.

A 911 call came in from a man on Lakeshore Drive in Marion, AR, after he believed he saw two people struggling in the water just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. 

After searching for several hours, the search was called off just before midnight. Nobody was found in the water and no children were reported missing in the neighborhood.

