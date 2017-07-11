Crews search for missing children in Marion, AR

Memphis Police Department dispatched its helicopter to help respond to reports of two -- possibly three -- children who are feared to have drowned in Crittenden County.

The police chopper is responding to Lakeshore Drive and I-55 in Marion, Arkansas where a man reported seeing the kids struggling in the water.

WMC Action News 5's Sasha Jones is at the scene. Check back with WMCActionNews5.com for developments.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.