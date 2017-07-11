Grizzlies beat Jazz to go 3-0 in Vegas Summer League

The last game of the pre-tournament phase at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas turned into a nail biter for the Memphis Grizzlies.

The unbeaten Grizzlies, at 2-0, played for a high seed against winless Utah, but don't let the records fool you. Memphis' second year pro Wayne Selden showed strong for the third game in a row.

There were 17 points, six rebounds, and two assists for the former Kansas star.

Point guard Wade Baldwin had another up and down game with a couple of steals to go along with 15 points and 6 boards, but he also turned it over five times.

Big man DeYonte Davis got involved on both ends of the floor, showing some range on the jumper and defending the paint with four blocked shots.

Free agent Rookie Kobi Simmons again showed promise and excitement off the bench with athleticism and court vision. He had eight points and three assists.

The Grizzlies led for most of the game until Utah's Donovan Mitchell went crazy with 37 points and a Summer League record.

Mitchell's game was countered by Grizzlies rookie Dillon Brooks, of Oregon, who showed why he is the PAC 12 player of the year.

Brooks went seven of seven at one point, finishing nine of 11 from field for a team-leading 24 points.

The game went into overtime where the Grizzlies won with a final score of 84-81.

Brooks was matter of fact on his performance after the game, "I'm used to pressure. We're all out here fighting for a spot. Nothing is guaranteed. We're just going out balling, just hooping. This is something if really worked for. Not expecting it to be easy. I'm just coming out to prove I'm one of the best player out here."

The Summer League Playoffs start later this week.

