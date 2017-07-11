Two Tigers and a Rebel up for college football honors

Several Mid-South college football players are in the spotlight this week, up for possible honors.

For the Memphis Tigers, Drew Kyser is named to the 2017 Rimington trophy watch list for college football's top lineman. He is one of just seven centers from the AAC to earn a place on the watch list.

Kyser graduated high school in Opelika, AL, a semester early to join the Memphis Tigers. As a result, he was able to play right away as a true freshman, helping the Tigers to a Birmingham Bowl appearance.

Spencer Smith, also a Memphis Tiger, is on the watch list for All-State Good Works team for his deeds in the community.

Tigers quarterback Riley Ferguson was also named to the summer watch list for the 81st Maxwell Award, which is given to the nation's player of the year. He passed for 3,698 yards and a school record of 32 touchdowns during his junior year in 2016.

For Ole Miss, junior Sean Rawlings was named to the fall watch list for the 2017 Rilmington Trophy's top center. Rawlings grew up in Madison, MS and is one of eight SEC centers on the watch list.

Also for Ole Miss, Javon Patterson is also on the Good Works team watch list for his heavy involvement in the Oxford community. He menors children with the Marks Project and Reading with the Rebels program. He also helps local families with meals during the holidays, visits patients in hospitals, assisted flood victims, and volunteers with local blood drives.

