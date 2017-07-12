Marine Plane Crash update, Immunity granted in Holly Bobo case, New grocery store opening today in Memphis, Hot temps today with isolated showers

Good Wednesday morning!
Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:
We are updating you on the latest out of Leflore County, MS on the military plane crash. We are starting to learn a little bit more about who these men and women are. There is a news conference set for later this morning. We will update this morning...
The man granted immunity last week-- in the Holly Bobo Murder Trial is now expected to take the stand. Jason Autry is expected to testify against Zach Adams. Investigators have long believed the two were accomplices. Holly Bobo disappeared in April 2011 in the woods near her West Tennessee home. We'll update you on the case and what could happen at trial...
Memphis police are searching for the men who broke into a Midtown Memphis fire station, stealing thousands of dollars in goods from firefighters...Neighbors are stepping up -- ready to help those who serve our city. We'll tell you how neighbors are helping out and how the city of Memphis may help too!
Shelby County commissioner Justin Ford accepted an Alford plea in his domestic violence case. He was arrested back in April after a fight with his girlfriend. We'll explain what that means this morning.
A new grocery store is opening in just a couple of hours is East Memphis. Sprouts on Perkins and Poplar will open its doors around 7am with discounts for the first 200 in line. Details on WMC5.
Weather:
Warm and muggy. Isolated and scattered showers tonight through Friday. Highs in the low 90s. Details on the day and the rest of the week and weekend on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away.
Memphis Police Department dispatched its helicopter to help respond to reports of two people who were feared to have drowned in Crittenden County.More >>
'Little Libraries' are a free way for people to donate and borrow books as they please. However, the actually library itself isn't meant to be borrowed -- or stolen.More >>
A farmer whose property sits about 300 yards from where the military plane crashed Monday was one of the first people to get there after the plane went down.More >>
As Memphis police officers search for the men who broke into Midtown's Union Avenue fire station and stole thousands of dollars in property from sleeping firefighters, neighbors are stepping up to help.More >>
A special delivery came to Meals on Wheels in Memphis on Tuesday.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
