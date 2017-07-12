Questions linger days after fatal military crash

Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.

A KC-130 airplane crashed in Mississippi on July 10. Sixteen service members were on board the plane, and all 16 of them died in the crash.

Get to know the KC-130 aircraft

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant warns people not to remove the debris from the area where a Marine Corps airplane crashed on Monday afternoon , killing all 16 people on board.

Fifteen Marines and one Navy Corpsman died in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon.

MS governor warns people not to remove debris from crash site

Details still remain sparse days after a military plane came crashing down in Leflore County, Mississippi, killing 15 Marines and one sailor.

The plane departed from Cherry Point, North Carolina, en route to El Centro, California, carrying weapons and ammunition.

Investigators said the KC-130 likely exploded in mid-air before crashing down. Debris was located on both sides of Highway 82.

That debris prompted Mississippi governor Phil Bryant to speak up, warning people to not take items from the crash site, or else risk prosecution.

It was the deadliest Marine Corps aviation accident since 2005, when 31 Marines were killed in a CH-35 crash in al-Anbar Province in Iraq.

The identities of the 16 people killed in the crash is still unknown as officials work to notify families.

