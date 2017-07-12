Sprouts hosts grand opening in East Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Sprouts hosts grand opening in East Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Sprouts hosted a huge line of people for the grand opening of their East Memphis store.

Sprouts Farmers Market held their grand opening Wednesday morning at 7, hosting a ribbon-cutting to celebrate.

The first 200 shoppers received 20 percent off their initial purchase.

Each customer also received a free reusable bag with purchase.

The store will host two more grand opening events this weekend.

