City Council approves raises to MLGW stormwater and sewer fees

Memphis City Council voted to approve raises on both the stormwater and sewer fees on customer's MLGW bills.

The total raise will be approximately 50 percent split up into monthly phases over the next five years.

The stormwater charge, passed with a 10-1 vote, will go up from $4.02 to $6.03, and the sewer system charge, passed with a 12-0 vote, will go up from $2.27 to $3.32.

The increase in charges will go towards maintaining and improving the storm water and sewer systems.

The average citizen will see their monthly combined stormwater and sewer fees increase by a total of $8.98 in phases over the next five years, according to the Council.

The raises will fund more than $150 million in stormwater capital projects over the next 25 years and will finance most of the more than $872 million in capital needs for Memphis' sewer system.

