Horn Lake burglary suspect caught on camera - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Horn Lake burglary suspect caught on camera

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Horn Lake PD) (Source: Horn Lake PD)
HORN LAKE, MS (WMC) -

Horn Lake Police Department is searching for a man caught on camera rummaging through someone’s home.

The incident happened Tuesday night on Briarwood Drive.

The homeowner watched as the man entered the home through a surveillance camera feed while they were away from home.

If you have any information on this burglar, call HLPD at 662-393-6174.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly