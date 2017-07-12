Video shows burglar rummage through Horn Lake home

Horn Lake Police Department is searching for a man caught on camera rummaging through someone’s home.

The incident happened Tuesday night on Briarwood Drive.

An alert on the homeowner's phone tipped him off to an uninvited guest prowling around.

The homeowner watched as the man entered the home through a surveillance camera feed while they were away from home.

Hidden security camera caught the burglar as he peeked his head around the door, an entry that nearly knocked over a table in the living room.

But this gloved criminal was in no hurry once inside the home on Briarwood on Tuesday night, even making a second trip to go back into the home.

Before he left it appears he dimmed the lights, so when he returned he flipped on the light on his cell phone to see.

While the video never shows the crook taking anything from the home, police said the man swiped a couple hundred dollars’ worth of items from the family.

Horn Lake investigators wouldn't say what was taken, but based on the clips, the burglar focused a lot of attention on the table he almost knocked over.

If you have any information on this burglary, call HLPD at 662-393-6174.

