Video shows burglar rummage through Horn Lake home

The 2nd annual Memphis Caribbean Jerk Festival will spend all day Saturday raising money for the Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee and having island-themed fun for all ages.More >>
The 2nd annual Memphis Caribbean Jerk Festival will spend all day Saturday raising money for the Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee and having island-themed fun for all ages.More >>
A 10-month-old was severely burned after a fire broke out at an Olive Branch home.More >>
A 10-month-old was severely burned after a fire broke out at an Olive Branch home.More >>
Arrest warrants have been issued for two men believed to be responsible for the shooting death of a man the day after Independence Day.More >>
Arrest warrants have been issued for two men believed to be responsible for the shooting death of a man the day after Independence Day.More >>
Horn Lake Police Department is searching for a man caught on camera rummaging through someone’s home.More >>
Horn Lake Police Department is searching for a man caught on camera rummaging through someone’s home.More >>
Children's clothing retailer Gymboree is closing 350 stores, including the one at Wolfchase Galleria.More >>
Children's clothing retailer Gymboree is closing 350 stores, including the one at Wolfchase Galleria.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn.More >>
The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn.More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.More >>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.More >>
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.More >>
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.More >>
Details remain sparse days after a military plane came crashing down in Leflore County, Mississippi, killing 15 Marines and one sailor.More >>
Details remain sparse days after a military plane came crashing down in Leflore County, Mississippi, killing 15 Marines and one sailor.More >>
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.More >>
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.More >>
A California Democrat has filed an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump in a longshot bid to remove the president from office.More >>
A California Democrat has filed an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump in a longshot bid to remove the president from office.More >>
It’s a sight that can add a little jolt to your scenic drive along Startown Road in Maiden.More >>
It’s a sight that can add a little jolt to your scenic drive along Startown Road in Maiden.More >>